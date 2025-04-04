Woman's body found in wooded area in Shiga Prefecture

Police in Maibara, Shiga Prefecture, said Thursday that a woman whose body was found in a wooded area on Wednesday, was strangled.

A city employee looking for illegal rubbish dumping found the woman’s body lying face down on a futon at around 10:25 a.m. about 24 meters from a paved road with little traffic, TV Asahi reported.

According to police, the woman was in her late 50s to early 70s, and about 150 cm tall. She was wearing a checked long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and socks. Her belongings were not made public.

Police said an autopsy indicated she had been killed late last month, and there were no other injuries besides the strangulation marks on her neck.

Police said they are examining security camera footage on nearby roads to try and identify any vehicle that might have stopped in the area.

The scene is about 3.5 km northeast of Omi-Nagaoka Station on the JR Tokaido Line.

