Woman's body with knife in it found in house destroyed by fire

The body of a woman with a knife stuck in it was found in the ruins of a house gutted by a fire in Mobara City, Chiba Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police, the fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m., TV Asahi reported.

The fire, which completed destroyed the two-story wooden home, was extinguished about three hours later.

Police said a woman in her 80s and her son in his 60s lived in the home.

Police said they are searching for the son whose whereabouts are unknown.

