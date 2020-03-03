Woman, 41-year-old son dead in apparent murder-suicide

A 72-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment and her 41-year-old son died later in hospital in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

According to police, the bodies of Michiko Hayashi and her son Shingo were found in their apartment by a relative at around 10:15 p.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the mother was found lying on a futon with several stab wounds to her stomach. She was declared dead at the scene. Her son was found naked and unconscious in the bathroom, bleeding from knife wounds to his neck, stomach and wrists. He was taken to hospital where he died about an hour later.

Police said the landlord had visited the apartment at around 6 p.m. and saw Shingo at the entrance with a wound to his neck. The landlord then called Hayashi’s 37-year-old son and told him something was wrong. The son, who had a key to the apartment, came over and found the bodies.

Police said Hayashi suffered from dementia and that Shingo had been looking after her for some years. They believe he was stressed out from caring for his mother.

