Woman and two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A woman and two young children were found dead in an apartment in Fukuoka City on Tuesday in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

An employee of a guarantor company for the apartment called police at around 1:30 p.m. from the apartment building in Jonan Ward and said that the resident was three months behind her rent and that she could not be contacted, NTV reported.

The front door was locked, so the guarantor company employee used a spare key to enter the apartment with police.

The bodies of the boy and girl, who were around preschool to early elementary school age, were found face-up next to each other on their futons, with no visible external injuries. Their mother, who was in her 30s, was found hanged in the closet.

The windows were locked and there were no signs that anyone had entered the apartment.

Police believe the woman killed her children and then hanged herself. Autopsies will be conducted to determine how the children died.

