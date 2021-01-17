Woman arrested after not paying taxi fare from Yokohama to Tottori

Police in Tottori City have arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of fraud after she took a taxi from Yokohama to Tottori and then could not pay the fare.

According to police, the woman, whose name and address have not been released, got into the taxi outside JR Totsuka Station in Yokohama at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She told the driver to take her to Tottori because she wanted to see the famous sand dunes.

When the taxi arrived in Tottori City at 11:40 a.m., the driver asked for the fare which was 236,690 yen, but the woman said she couldn’t pay because she had no money.

The driver then drove to the nearest police station where the woman was taken into custody. Police said she had no personal belongings on her and only had a few hundred yen. When asked what her full name was, she replied she didn’t know, according to police.

© Japan Today