crime

Woman arrested after not paying taxi fare from Yokohama to Tottori

6 Comments
TOTTORI

Police in Tottori City have arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of fraud after she took a taxi from Yokohama to Tottori and then could not pay the fare.

According to police, the woman, whose name and address have not been released, got into the taxi outside JR Totsuka Station in Yokohama at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. She told the driver to take her to Tottori because she wanted to see the famous sand dunes. 

When the taxi arrived in Tottori City at 11:40 a.m., the driver asked for the fare which was 236,690 yen, but the woman said she couldn’t pay because she had no money.

The driver then drove to the nearest police station where the woman was taken into custody. Police said she had no personal belongings on her and only had a few hundred yen. When asked what her full name was, she replied she didn’t know, according to police.

Sounds like she was running from something or just escaped

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Oh boy this has made me laugh this morning Ive just looked up how far it is and its about 660 kilometres and about 8.5 hour drive. I do feel sorry for the taxi driver as hes had to spend his time and money getting this woman to where she wanted to go, and then not being paid? thats so wrong.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why didn't the taxi driver confirmed in advance that she has the money?

It is a 9 hours ride and of course that will be a huge fare.

The taxi driver should confirmed and discussed that with her in advance.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

And for a 9 hours ride you agree to a fix price and pay in advance.

How stupid can you be to use the taxi-meter-machine.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Why don't taxi drivers change their fare rules to require partial payment upfront for long distance jobs?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

When asked what her full name was, she replied she didn’t know, according to police.

the woman, whose name and address have not been released.

How can you release her name, if even she don't know her name. LOL.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Its taxi driver's fault. Silly man.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The taxi driver accepted a 8 - 9 hour ride, doesn’t confirm whether or not the passenger has the funds or means of paying, ignoring the fact that there are faster and cheaper ways of getting to Tottori instead of a taxi?

Both of these individuals are frauds and they deserve each other.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I live down that way so now have an idea of what it would cost to take a taxi to Tokyo.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

