Woman arrested after trying to flush newborn infant down toilet

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of corpse abandonment after she allegedly placed her newborn son in the toilet at her boyfriend’s apartment and tried to flush it.

Police said Aya Hanzawa, a salesperson, has admitted to the allegation. Kyodo News reported that she told police she attempted to flush the infant down the toilet between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the apartment in Meito Ward on Saturday. But she was unable to do so because the 30-cm-long infant got stuck.

Her boyfriend was not home at the time.

On Saturday night, Hanzawa visited a hospital in Tempaku Ward with the dead newborn in her arms. A nurse contacted the police after Hanzawa told the staff that “the child [she] birthed at home died.”

