crime

Woman arrested for abusing 2-month-old daughter

4 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abusing her two-month-old daughter by throwing her onto the floor at her house.

According to police, the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, threw her daughter onto the wooden floor in the living room of her house in Hirano Ward at around 10 a.m. on March 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl suffered an acute subdural hematoma and a fractured skull. Police said Friday that her condition was serious but stable.

Police said the woman lives with her husband, who is in his 30s, and her daughter. Her husband was not at home when the incident occurred.

When the family went out for a drive on March 8, the child experienced a fit of spasms. Her father called 119 and she was taken to hospital. After examining the baby, the hospital contacted police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said the woman has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she was stressed out from child-rearing and got angry when her daughter wouldn’t stop crying.

4 Comments
Being stressed out from child raring I can believe, but throwing a baby onto the floor is not gonna make it stop crying. Some people should not have children.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Scumbag. She needs to be surgically sterilized. Shes a horrible excuse for a mother and a useless woman. How can these animals avoid punishment?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

And the father did not notice anything with the baby when he got home that evening? I always picked my babies up as soon as I got home.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Because of a lack of information, I can't properly comment on the situation. But this situation could be part of the reason why men need to be okay with and fully allowed to take parental leave. She could be going through post partum depression and maybe needed help. If you spend enough time around the mother of your child after the baby is born, you will notice those stressful moments and be able to step in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

