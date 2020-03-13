Woman arrested for abusing 2-month-old daughter

Police in Osaka have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of abusing her two-month-old daughter by throwing her onto the floor at her house.

According to police, the woman, whose name hasn’t been released, threw her daughter onto the wooden floor in the living room of her house in Hirano Ward at around 10 a.m. on March 6, Sankei Shimbun reported. The girl suffered an acute subdural hematoma and a fractured skull. Police said Friday that her condition was serious but stable.

Police said the woman lives with her husband, who is in his 30s, and her daughter. Her husband was not at home when the incident occurred.

When the family went out for a drive on March 8, the child experienced a fit of spasms. Her father called 119 and she was taken to hospital. After examining the baby, the hospital contacted police about a case of possible child abuse.

Police said the woman has admitted to the charge and quoted her as saying she was stressed out from child-rearing and got angry when her daughter wouldn’t stop crying.

