Woman arrested for abusing 8-year-old daughter with curling iron

Police in Tosu, Saga Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 29-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of assaulting her 8-year-old daughter with a curling iron.

According to police, an elementary school teacher noticed burns on the girl’s face on the morning of Nov 6 and notified the child welfare center, which then contacted police, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said bruises were found all over the girl’s body and believe she endured daily physical abuse from her mother, Yuki Hachiya.

The alleged incident occurred on the night of Nov 5 at Hachiya’s home. Police said she has admitted pressing a hot curling iron against her daughter’s right cheek and left hand. Police said the child will be in hospital for about a week.

© Japan Today