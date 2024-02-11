Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for assault after punching 77-year-old mother in the face

9 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of assaulting her 77-year-old mother at their home.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, at their residence in Atsubetsu Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. Police said the suspect punched her mother in the face and also kicked her legs.

After the assault, the victim was able to go to a police station and report what had happened. The victim’s daughter was arrested on Sunday night.

Police quoted the suspect as saying. “I punched her in the face but that’s all I can tell you. I don't know anything else.”

Horrible, ungrateful, violent loser. She is a waste of space and needs jailing.

Glad the mother reported the assaults to the police. I hope she is OK.

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Unfortunately, these cases are not rare. Again, unfortunately, I predicted these cases only a year ago would only rise and I am sadly proven correct.

-3 ( +4 / -7 )

Golden rule - keep your hands and fists to yourself at all times, the law is very clear that nobody should touch anyone inappropriately at anytime: violence is NEVER the answer.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Oh no not again! Why oh why can’t these bleeding people control themselves? It make me so cross you see.

-6 ( +1 / -7 )

I think everyone can relate.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I think she was arrested for assault rather than assaulting. But I’m not a journalist so what do I know?

Moderator: Thank you. It has been corrected.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

According to Japanese-language media, the daughter denies kicking her mother, and the mother did not sustain injuries.

https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/468ff9329565f0bfbff1168321894f2d54f5bb7d

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

“I punched her in the face but that’s all I can tell you. I don't know anything else.”

You sure don't.

Can't get a job, definitely can't get a man, and assaulting the woman that raised you, most likely your entire life?

Do everyone a favor and go dig a giant hole. Jump in it.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Tokyoliving, the stories you are reading are the few that are reaching the English news, the Japanese news has way more of these headlines. I have made Japan home for more than 20 plus years, and you would never hear about these stories' way back when. At that time is when you had multiple families living together, and so, less financial stress and now that this is not the case, and the elderly no longer have the finances to give to their adult children who were spoiled and indulged and now they are suffering for overindulging their unemployed many times, adult children.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

