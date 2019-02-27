Woman arrested for child abuse after throwing TV remote control at 8-year-old daughter

Police in Ichikikushikino, Kagoshima Prefecture, said Tuesday they have arrested a 31-year-old woman on suspicion of abusing her 8-year-old daughter after she threw a TV remote control at her.

According to police, the incident occurred between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Feb 5, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman, Saori Takano, who works at a restaurant, threw the TV remote control at her daughter, hitting her beneath the right eye.

The girl had a swollen right eye and bruise on her face for about a week after the incident. On Feb 7, her grandfather took her to a police station and said he was concerned that she was being abused. Police contacted child welfare authorities who took the girl into protective custody.

Police quoted Takano as saying she lost her temper and threw the remote control but didn’t mean for it to hit her daughter.

Takano lives alone with her daughter.

Police said that when the girl was in a nursery in another city in 2012, she had shown up with burn marks, indicating she may have been abused regularly. Police visited Takano who told them her daughter had burned herself with a hot iron. Takano and her daughter moved to Ichikikushikino in 2013. In March of 2016, when the child was in pre-school, staff noticed what appeared to be burn marks on the girl. Police again questioned Takano but did not think the situation warranted taking the child into protective custody.

