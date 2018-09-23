Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman arrested for leaving body of newborn baby in coin lockers for 4-5 years

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Tuesday they have arrested a 49-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning a body after she left the corpse of her newborn baby in coin lockers for 4-5 years.

According to police, the woman, Emiri Suzaki, turned herself in at a police station in Arakawa Ward at around 11 a.m. on Monday and said she had left her baby's remains in a locker near JR Uguisudani Station in Taito Ward on Sept 13, Fuji TV reported. Police went to the locker and found the infant’s remains in a plastic bag inside a tote bag.

Suzaki, who has no fixed address or employment, told police she had given birth to the baby in a hotel room four or five years ago. She said the baby was stillborn, and she panicked because she didn't know what to do with it, so she placed the infant's body in various lockers at the station for the past few years. She would go back to the lockers every few days and put coins in.

Police said the gender of the baby is unknown.

Suzaki told police she was evicted from the place where she had been staying and forgot to take the locker key with her, so she decided to tell police what she had done before someone else found the key.

So sad. No one around her to give enough craps to help her out.

Jail her anyway.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

It is sad, especially when you keep in mind that many here are still against the idea of baby hatches because they claim it will lead to people being irresponsible... and then this.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Isn't it convenient how often these unwanted babies are stillborn? Who could tell otherwise after so long, and she gets away with murder.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I am no way unsympathetic with this woman or with the soul of this child, but I Couldn't help to think that she had accommodation on her mind when she turned herself in!i

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hardly abandoned - she moved it every other day for up to 5 years.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

