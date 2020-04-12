Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman arrested for leaving fetus in suitcase in Nagoya

NAGOYA

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of abandoning a fetus in a travel bag in front of a nightclub in Nagoya, police said.

Haruka Kaneko told the police she had become pregnant through a 22-year-old employee of the "host club" -- an establishment that provides male companions to female customers -- and had an abortion last December.

She had kept the fetus of the child at her home and hinted to the man about abandoning it, according to the police. The two had lived together until the start of this year.

Kaneko, who worked in a restaurant, has admitted to the allegation that she abandoned the fetus in the bag near the entrance of the club in Naka Ward.

A judicial autopsy showed that the fetus had been aborted at around five months old and that it was difficult to detect the child's sex.

The remains were found after the man reported to the police around 10:15 p.m. Saturday that there was a foul smell coming from the red bag, measuring about 40 centimeters long with a width of 25 cm and height of 50 cm. The fetus, wedged between gauze, was inside a cardboard box placed inside a paper bag.

© KYODO

