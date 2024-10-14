 Japan Today
crime

Woman arrested for stabbing man at Chiba shopping center

10 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Chiba City have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a man in his 60s with a knife at a shopping center.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 12 noon on Sunday at the shopping center in Wakaba Ward, TV Asahi reported. Police quoted witnesses as saying said Kazumi Nagata took a knife out of her bag and stabbed the man in the thighs and waist.

The man suffered only minor injuries, police said, adding that he and the woman did not know each other and that it was apparently a random attack.

Police said Nagata had three knives with her when she was arrested. Just before the incident, there was a fire at Nagata's apartment home, and police are investigating whether there is any connection.

10 Comments
Another random knife attack (Woman)

This was not happening several years ago.

This is happening now. A lot. Ask yourself why.

Three knives but just two arms.

Another random knife attack (Woman)

This was not happening several years ago.

This is happening now. A lot. Ask yourself why.

Except for the fact you are wrong.

Rare, random knife attacks were happening years ago.

@Fighto

Yes. And according to the National Police Agency data, knife attacks have been on the decline since the 2000s.

three knives but just two arms

sometimes the knife blade snaps off during the stabbing frenzy so i guess it's a good idea to have a couple of spares...

witnesses said she took a knife out of her bag and stabbed the man

one knife, one arm!!

Scary story.

So I guess commenters here are saying that Japanese people have frequently been roaming around for years stabbing people they never knew. And that the new sites like this just didn’t report them. That’s an interesting theory.

So I guess commenters here are saying that Japanese people have frequently been roaming around for years stabbing people they never knew.

Where is anyone here saying stabbings have been frequently happening in Japan?

Bizarre take. Stabbing events of random people are very rare but have always happened. We can all remember the Shimonoseki stabbing massacre (5 dead), and the Akihabara massacre (7 dead). some of the most tragic ones.

So, yes - random stabbings were happening years ago, despite your claim.

This is happening now. A lot. Ask yourself why.

Why don't you tell us?

Fighto

Commenters on here are ALWAYS saying “not again” when there’s yet another stabbing. You are on here every day! How can you ignore such thing? Good night!

