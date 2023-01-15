Woman arrested for taking friend’s key, giving it to accomplice to rob apartment during dinner

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of theft after she allegedly took a 34-year-old female acquaintance’s apartment key from her handbag during dinner and gave it to an accomplice to rob her apartment.

According to police, the incident occurred in October. Kyodo News reported that the suspect, Ayumi Toriyama, was having dinner with her friend. When the friend went to the toilet, Toriyama took the apartment key from her handbag and gave it to an accomplice.

As the two continued their meal, the accomplice entered the victim’s high-rise apartment and stole 26 luxury items, including a Harry Winston watch and one million yen in cash, worth a total of 45 million yen.

When the victim returned home, she asked her building concierge to open her apartment door after she couldn’t find her key. She contacted police after finding her valuables and cash missing and other items scattered throughout the room.

Police said Toriyama has denied the allegations and quoted her as saying she didn’t steal anything.

Police said the accomplice, a 22-year-old woman, has already been arrested after trying to sell some of the stolen items at a pawn shop.

