Woman arrested over 2008 murder of 73-year-old neighbor

Police in Higashi-Murayama, Tokyo, on Friday arrested a 59-year-old woman over the 2008 murder of a 73-year-old woman who lived nextdoor to her in an apartment building.

According to police, the suspect has admitted to the charge, saying she did something terrible nine years ago, Fuji TV reported.

The victim, Kimiko Tejima, was found dead on the afternoon of Oct 8, 2008. She had been stabbed several times in the stomach and neck.

Police said their breakthrough in the case came after a DNA test last June showed a match between some material found beneath the victim’s fingernails and that of the suspect.

Police said the suspect, who has not yet been named, told them she did not know Tejima, nor has she given a motive for the crime. They also said the woman has been showing signs of mental instability and indicated that a psychiatric evaluation will be conducted.

