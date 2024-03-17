Woman, baby daughter die after being hit by train in apparent murder-suicide

A 28-year-old woman and her baby daughter died Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide when they were hit by an express train in Osaka Prefecture, police said.

The woman carrying the baby walked onto a crossing as the train was approaching in Shimamoto at around 7:50 p.m., the police said, citing video footage from a nearby security camera.

The police said that relatives of the woman had told them she was having problems raising her daughter who was not yet one year old.

According to West Japan Railway, the incident led to the suspension of services between Kyoto and Takatsuki stations on the Tokaido Line for about two hours, resulting in the cancellation of 51 trains.

In addition, 45 trains were delayed, affecting around 40,000 passengers, the train operator said.

