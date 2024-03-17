Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman, baby daughter die after being hit by train in apparent murder-suicide

0 Comments
OSAKA

A 28-year-old woman and her baby daughter died Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide when they were hit by an express train in Osaka Prefecture, police said.

The woman carrying the baby walked onto a crossing as the train was approaching in Shimamoto at around 7:50 p.m., the police said, citing video footage from a nearby security camera.

The police said that relatives of the woman had told them she was having problems raising her daughter who was not yet one year old.

According to West Japan Railway, the incident led to the suspension of services between Kyoto and Takatsuki stations on the Tokaido Line for about two hours, resulting in the cancellation of 51 trains.

In addition, 45 trains were delayed, affecting around 40,000 passengers, the train operator said.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo