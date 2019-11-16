Woman being taken to jail flees with accomplice in car; 2 prosecutors injured

A 49-year-old woman who was being taken to prison by public prosecutors made a daring getaway in a car with a male accomplice in Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday. Two prosecutors were injured after being hit by the car.
According to police and prosecutors, the incident occurred at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman, Kimie Okazaki, had been arrested for reckless driving resulting in injury in January. She was out on bail and had been required to attend hearings. However, when she failed to appear at two hearings, her bail was revoked and she ordered to be taken to jail on Wednesday.
Police released video footage of the incident on Thursday.
Just before Okazaki and the four prosecutors exited the Kishiwada branch of the Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office, a car suddenly appeared in front of a parking space. As the group walked around the car, Okazaki walked behind the car and got into it It then started to move away. As one of the prosecutors tried to stop the car, he was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries. A second man was also hurt.© Japan Today
Do the hustle
Wow! Did that joker actually think he was going to stop the car? He’s lucky he’s not dead! The number plate of the car is clearly visible in the video. It shouldn’t take long to round up these fools.
JJ Jetplane
Seriously? She made her situation so much for worst when if she had appeared in court the first time she would have avoided any jail time and just had to pay fines.
As for the getaway. All I saw were a bunch of elderly men looking lost and confused. She didn't run or jump through a window. She literally walked to the car, opened the door, and then get in.
timeon
Chinpira logic: instead of paying a fine, now she will spend a few years in jail
Vince Black
Wow, what an idiot. By doing this when they catch her, which they surely will, she's going to get it a whole lot worse. This is the worst possible thing she could have done.
Im looking forward to her impending apprehension.
AramaTaihenNoYouDidnt
Incompetency in the making. They should audition for Hollywood stunts it seems more fitting than being prosecutors.
Alex Einz
all this for reckless driving? something she could have sorted with a fine and couple hours ?
and why there are 4 prosecutors with her... dont they have anything better to do than escorting traffic violators to court..? and why jump at car... just write number and call police .. I imagine prosecutor can better number on speed dial than a local koban....
ulysses
From reckless driving to attempted murder, another genius.....