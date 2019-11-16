Woman being taken to jail flees with accomplice in car; 2 prosecutors injured

A 49-year-old woman who was being taken to prison by public prosecutors made a daring getaway in a car with a male accomplice in Kishiwada City, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday. Two prosecutors were injured after being hit by the car.

According to police and prosecutors, the incident occurred at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman, Kimie Okazaki, had been arrested for reckless driving resulting in injury in January. She was out on bail and had been required to attend hearings. However, when she failed to appear at two hearings, her bail was revoked and she ordered to be taken to jail on Wednesday.

Police released video footage of the incident on Thursday.

Just before Okazaki and the four prosecutors exited the Kishiwada branch of the Osaka District Public Prosecutor’s Office, a car suddenly appeared in front of a parking space. As the group walked around the car, Okazaki walked behind the car and got into it It then started to move away. As one of the prosecutors tried to stop the car, he was knocked to the ground and suffered minor injuries. A second man was also hurt.

