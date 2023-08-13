Woman charged with murder of infant she left in vacant lot in Tochigi Prefecture

Police in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, have rearrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her baby son whom she left in a vacant lot in a residential area last month.

Namiko Ito, a temp worker, was initially arrested for corpse abandonment after she left the infant’s body in the lot early on the morning of July 18, Kyodo News reported. A passerby spotted the body in a translucent bag at around 5:20 p.m. on July 19 and called 110.

The body of the infant had begun to decay and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be a traumatic brain injury.

Ito, who lives alone, was detained after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage showed her carrying a bag near the lot. She lives in an apartment about 150 meters from the lot.

Police said Ito has now admitted that after she gave birth to her son in the car parking lot outside her apartment building on July 17, she beat his head several times with her fists, and then took him to the vacant lot.

© Japan Today