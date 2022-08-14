Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman, daughter stabbed by man outside home; suspect hit, killed by train

KITAKYUSHU

A man suspected of stabbing a 37-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter as they returned home in Kitakyushu on Saturday night was killed after being hit by a train a short time later, police said Sunday.

According to police, the woman and her daughter returned home at around 10 p.m. when a man came out of their house through the front door, Kyodo News reported. The man charged at the woman and her daughter and stabbed them both in the stomach. He dropped the knife and ran away.

A passerby saw the attack and called 110. The victims were taken to hospital. Police said Sunday they were both in a serious but stable condition.

About 30 minutes after the attack, a man was hit by a train near JR Minamikokura Station. Police said his description matched that of the man who stabbed the woman and her daughter, as given by the passerby who witnessed the attack.

Poetic justice and Karma. May he burn in hell forever.

Really pleasing news to hear this sick, violent man died.

Hoping for a complete recovery of the poor , innocent mother and daughter.

Makes me wonder whether we'll ever learn of the motive. So he attacked them outside their home as they were approaching the front door? Was getting hit by the train his way of committing suicide? Anyway, I hope the mother and daughter will survive and put this unfortunate incident behind them.

Who? Why?

