Woman dies after falling out of moving car; driver arrested

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 29-year-old man over the death of a 23-year-old woman who fell or was pushed out of his car onto the street. The woman was hit by an oncoming vehicle and died later of her injuries.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in Shiroishi Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the woman, Hikaru Mori, was in the car driven by Genki Moriya. After she fell out of the car, Moriya kept going. The woman was struck by another vehicle. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident was captured on street surveillance camera footage. The car that hit Mori also kept going and police are analyzing camera footage to try and identify it.

Moriya returned to the scene a few minutes later and then left again. He turned himself in at a police station on Wednesday afternoon. Police quoted him as saying that he and the woman had been arguing when she demanded he stop the car so she could get out.

