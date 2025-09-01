Woman dies after throat slashed in Tokyo; suspect detained at Haneda airport

A 40-year-old South Korean woman died after she was found with her throat slashed in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward on Monday afternoon, police said.

A man in his 30s, suspected of killing the woman, was detained at Haneda airport at around 5 p.m.

The police received an emergency call from a bystander around 1:35 p.m. saying that a woman covered in blood had collapsed on a street and a man had fled the scene. She was taken to a hospital unconscious and was later pronounced dead.

The woman had visited a building near the scene for work, and the man is believed to be an acquaintance, an investigative source said.

The police suspect the pair had some kind of disagreement. The weapon has yet to be found.

The scene is a residential neighborhood around 500 meters northeast of Komazawa University Station on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line.

Editor: Story has been updated to report that the woman has died and that a suspect has been detained.

