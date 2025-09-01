Woman dies after throat slashed in Tokyo; suspect detained at Haneda airport

A 40-year-old South Korean woman died after she was found with her throat slashed in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward on Monday afternoon, police said.
A man in his 30s, suspected of killing the woman, was detained at Haneda airport at around 5 p.m.
The police received an emergency call from a bystander around 1:35 p.m. saying that a woman covered in blood had collapsed on a street and a man had fled the scene. She was taken to a hospital unconscious and was later pronounced dead.
The woman had visited a building near the scene for work, and the man is believed to be an acquaintance, an investigative source said.
The police suspect the pair had some kind of disagreement. The weapon has yet to be found.
The scene is a residential neighborhood around 500 meters northeast of Komazawa University Station on the Tokyu Den-en-toshi Line.
Editor: Story has been updated to report that the woman has died and that a suspect has been detained.© KYODO
8 Comments
Nancy
This is heartbreaking.
I can only hope it doesn’t turn out to have been a hate crime, with her targeted because of her nationality.
diagonalslip
NancyToday 05:02 pm JST
puregaijin
Praying that she pulls through. Hope the culprit is caught and dealt justice.
SaikoPhysco
Apparently she succumbed to the wounds... sad news. Some news out that last we she reported to the Police that her ex-boygriend was threatening her. If the perpetrator turns out to the her ex he must know he's his life is pretty much over. At least any semblance of a good free life. Would not be surprised to hear that he commits suicide. A week ago a young guy bludgeoned a woman to death in an elevator. They got the guy pretty quickly. This guy that just killed this woman definitley has knowledge of that incident, and many not want to be taken alive. Maybe.
Cephus
That's another life lost.
Cephus
Ghaith
I just saw that she passed Away.
last week kobe/ Osaka crime , the guy was arrested for trying to kill a girl and then released, result he killed innocent girl .
before the guy who fled to usa after killing his ex gf she contacted police lot of times because of his threats and result she was killed later.
now this woman complained about her ex threats but again we see police take things so simple not seriously.. another life is gone. When they will start to act strong towards threats ? Women here are easy targets for revenge or psychopaths actions and whenever they address to police to inform about those kind of threats they just never take it seriously. Total disappointment because it s happening regularly and it’s not the first case
TokyoLiving
Gallows for the killer..