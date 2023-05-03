Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman fatally stabbed at apartment building in Mie Prefecture

MIE

A woman was fatally stabbed at her apartment building in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Another resident returning home called 119 at around 10 p.m. and said a woman was lying at the bottom of the outside stairs of the two-story building, bleeding from the neck, Kyodo News reported. She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the woman, who appeared to be in her late 30s to early 50s, had several knife wounds to the left side of her neck. The woman had no personal items or ID on her, police said.

