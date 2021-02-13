Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Woman fatally stabbed outside apartment in Kumamoto Pref

KUMAMOTO

Police in Yatsushiro, Kumamoto Prefecture, are investigating the murder of a 41-year-old woman who died after being stabbed multiple times on Friday.

According to police, Kumiko Hirata was found collapsed in the parking lot beside her apartment building at around 7:50 a.m. Friday, Fuji TV reported. A resident called 119 and Hirata was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Another resident reported hearing a young girl crying loudly in the parking lot 20 minutes before Hirata was found. Police believe it was one of Hirata’s two elementary school-age children who lived with her and that she may have witnessed the attack on her mother.

