crime

Woman found dead in apartment; son arrested

SAITAMA

Police in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old mother at their apartment on Saturday.

Police said they received a call from the woman’s workplace on Saturday afternoon, in which her employer said she had not shown up for work and he was unable to contact her, Kyodo News reported.

Police went to the apartment at around 7 p.m. and found the woman’s body on the living room floor. There were no external signs of injury on the body, police said, adding that an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

The woman’s son, Kojiro Endo, found was lying nearby, unconscious. Police said he had apparently slit his wrists. He was taken to hospital for treatment and was arrested after being released on Sunday.

Police quoted Endo as saying he "helped" his mother to die and that he intended to die with her but failed.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

