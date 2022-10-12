Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman found dead in car parked alongside river in Kyoto

0 Comments
KYOTO

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 44-year-old woman was found inside a minicar parked alongside a river in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Akiko Okimura, a caregiver from Kyoto City, was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead, local media reported.

Police said the woman was found inside the locked vehicle at around 5:35 a.m. after they received a call from a man claiming to have killed his wife. He also said that he would turn himself in but so far there has been no word from him.

Police said the victim had been strangled to death.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog