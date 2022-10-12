Woman found dead in car parked alongside river in Kyoto

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 44-year-old woman was found inside a minicar parked alongside a river in Uji City, Kyoto Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Akiko Okimura, a caregiver from Kyoto City, was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead, local media reported.

Police said the woman was found inside the locked vehicle at around 5:35 a.m. after they received a call from a man claiming to have killed his wife. He also said that he would turn himself in but so far there has been no word from him.

Police said the victim had been strangled to death.

© Japan Today