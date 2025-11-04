 Japan Today
crime

Woman in divorce talks arrested for killing 3-month-old daughter, ‘rather than lose custody of her’

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 28-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her three-month-old daughter.

Police said Satsuki Suzuki, of unknown occupation, is accused of stabbing her daughter Yua with a kitchen knife between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Monday at her apartment in Setagaya Ward, NTV reported.

Suzuki lived with her husband and daughter, but her husband was away visiting his parents’ home. Suzuki called 110 at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday and said she had killed her daughter with a kitchen knife in a bathtub filled with water.

Police rushed to the residence and found Yua lying on top of the bathtub lid, with knife wounds to her neck and abdomen. She was declared dead at the scene.

Suzuki was quoted by police as saying, “I’ve been in divorce negotiations with my husband since May, and rather than lose custody of my daughter, I thought I'd kill her and then kill myself. I'm sorry I couldn't die. I killed my baby.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Some serious Old Testament s**t right there.

Probably selfish, but I'll withhold judgement until girlintokyo tells me how I should feel about it.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Really scary what people are capable of

1 ( +1 / -0 )

