Woman in her 60s conned out of ¥100 mil in bogus lawsuit case

Police in Yamaguchi City said a woman in her 60s was swindled out of approximately 100 million yen in cash after attempting to resolve a fictitious fraudulent lawsuit brought against her.

According to police, the victim received a postcard in mid-November stating that “this is a final notice of impending litigation” and she immediately called the telephone inquiry number printed on the form, Fuji TV reported Saturday. The person who answered posed as a customer support center employee and gave the woman the contact information of a man who was introduced as a lawyer.

The woman contacted the “lawyer” who told her she needed to send 100,000 yen to a courthouse before being allowed to see the contents of the lawsuit. Furthermore, he repeatedly asked the victim to send cash by stating, “If you pay 5 million yen by the instructed deadline to liquidate the claim, the money will be fully returned.”

From mid-November until Dec 18, the victim cancelled short-term deposits and her life insurance and withdrew cash from an ATM a total of 13 times to send money via a courier service to a designated address in the Kanto area. It was later discovered that the address was not a courthouse, but rather an apartment building.

The fake lawyer also convinced the woman that she was prohibited by law from consulting with “any third party, including family members” about the impending lawsuit.

Police did not say what the fake lawsuit was about. The incident came to light after another police department contacted Yamagata prefectural police about a similar fraud case.

In Yamagata Prefecture last year, there were 64 fraud cases which resulted in victims being conned out of a total of 129.45 million yen. However, this case is said to be the highest amount of money swindled in a single incident.

