Woman indicted for 1999 Nagoya murder after being found mentally fit to stand trial

Satoru Takaba (front), whose wife was murdered in 1999, speaks to reporters in Nagoya on Thursday.

A 69-year-old woman was indicted Thursday for a 1999 murder in Nagoya, central Japan, after a prosecutor investigation concluded that she had the ability to bear criminal responsibility.

The Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office said Kumiko Yasufuku could be held "criminally liable" for the killing of Namiko Takaba, a 32-year-old housewife at the time, following three months of psychiatric evaluation. Prosecutors have not revealed whether she admitted to the charges.

According to the indictment, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times at an apartment in Nagoya's Nishi Ward on Nov 13, 1999, leaving her to bleed to death.

The 69-year-old apparently had not known the victim, Aichi prefectural police said. She was identified by the victim's husband, Satoru, as a former high school classmate.

Yasufuku expressed regret over the incident at the time of her arrest but refused to refer to the husband by name, saying, "I don't want to speak or hear (his name mentioned)," according to the police. She also told investigators that the victim bit her while resisting.

She told the police that she had little contact with the husband after graduation and only ran into him about five months before the incident at a class reunion, where they discussed their recent lives.

"I hated (Satoru's) approach to raising children," Yasufuku told the police.

The husband told reporters Thursday that "I'm glad she was indicted. But this is only the first obstacle to clear. There is still a long way to go."

Police arrested Yasufuku after conducting DNA tests on hundreds of suspects based on bloodstains found at the apartment, which the husband continued to pay rent on so as to preserve the crime scene.

Although she initially refused to submit a DNA sample, she complied on Oct 30, 2025, before turning herself in at the police station hours later. The DNA matched the crime scene samples the following day.

Yasufuku admitted the charges immediately after her arrest but later refused to be questioned, according to an investigative source.

© KYODO