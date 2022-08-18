Woman injured by intruder in apartment in Sendai

A woman in her 40s was attacked by another woman who entered her apartment via the balcony in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. The victim, whose apartment is on the second floor, told police she was awakened by a woman who had come in to the apartment through the unlocked balcony door, local media reported.

The victim told police the woman hit her in the face and cut her left hand with a knife as she resisted. The intruder dropped the knife and then left the apartment through the door at the entrance. Nothing was stolen from the apartment.

Police said the victim, who lives alone, suffered minor wounds. She told police she didn't know the intruder who is described as being in her 30s, about 160 cms tall and was wearing black.

About one hour later, the door to an apartment on the third floor of the same building was set on fire and police are investigating to see if there is any link between the two incidents.

