Woman jumps from window of love hotel after apparently stabbing man

A woman jumped from the window of a love hotel room after apparently stabbing the man she was with, in Nagoya on Sunday.

Police said they received a call at around 4:35 p.m. from a man claiming to have been stabbed by a woman in a love hotel room, Fuji TV reported. Police said the man, in his 20s, made the call from a room on the sixth floor of the Hotel Mirage in Naka Ward.

The man suffered a stab wound to his neck and was rushed to the hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

At the same time, the woman who checked into the hotel with the man was found collapsed on the street in front of the hotel. Police said she was taken to hospital and remained in a state of cardiac arrest early Monday.

