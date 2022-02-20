Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman jumps from window of love hotel after apparently stabbing man

NAGOYA

A woman jumped from the window of a love hotel room after apparently stabbing the man she was with, in Nagoya on Sunday.

Police said they received a call at around 4:35 p.m. from a man claiming to have been stabbed by a woman in a love hotel room, Fuji TV reported. Police said the man, in his 20s, made the call from a room on the sixth floor of the Hotel Mirage in Naka Ward.

The man suffered a stab wound to his neck and was rushed to the hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

At the same time, the woman who checked into the hotel with the man was found collapsed on the street in front of the hotel. Police said she was taken to hospital and remained in a state of cardiac arrest early Monday.

Full name of the [LOVE] hotel in question, is; 'Mirage Hug Hug Resort Hotel'...

Quite crazy ‘lovers’…They’d better booked a well-equipped SM chamber instead of a cute romantic love hotel room for their rather excessive and nearly deadly play.

That would be embarrassing. I wonder what the quarrel was about?

Poor tortured soul. Hoping she can recover from the fall and cardiac arrest so a thorough & complete investigation can be completed. Also, hoping for a speedy recovery for man as well from his “stab wound to his neck” though “not life-threatening”.

- “Police said she was taken to hospital and remained in a state of cardiac arrest early Mon.” -

This story will be “tragic”, … **IF** it is in fact, a “love” affair gone wrong.

However, as of post-time, the article as translated, doesn’t state from ‘where’, or ‘what floor’ she “jumped”:

*- “the woman who checked into the hotel with the man was found collapsed on the street in front of the hotel.” -*

… “*At the same time**,” [??] …*

- “the man, made the call from a room on the sixth floor of the Hotel Mirage”.

 Perhaps ‘something else’ other than the hotel name is a “Mirage?

...remained in a state of cardiac arrest early Monday.

So, she's remained dead?

Here’s me thinking that love hotels were happy places?

Jumping from 6 floors up is never going to end well.

Was the argument over who was going to ware the pink fluffy handcuffs?

Good question @garypen 5:52pm.

@garypenToday  05:42 pm: [*...she remained in a state of cardiac arrest early Mon.*]

“So, she's remained ‘dead’?”

(Perhaps left in such a manner to be easier to adjust the headline & article either way, depending on her pending prognosis?)

Continued thoughts & prayers the victim of the fall can pull through.

