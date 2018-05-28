Woman killed, others injured after 90-year-old driver hits pedestrians near Tokyo

A 90-year-old driver is suspected of running a red light and hitting four pedestrians southwest of Tokyo on Monday, killing one of them, police said, in an incident that again highlights the problem of elderly drivers involved in fatal accidents.
The police arrested Kumiko Saito, who was driving the car in Chigasaki city in Kanagawa Prefecture on suspicion of negligence causing death and bodily injury. She passed a cognitive function test in December and renewed her driver's license in March.
According to the police, Saito's vehicle left a car repair shop and went out on a road at around 10:55 a.m. It slowed down in front of a crossing at an intersection before bumping into the people at the crossing and running on to the sidewalk.
The police quoted an eyewitness as saying the traffic light for the crossing was green at the time.
Saito allegedly told the police that she "knew it was a red light" at the intersection, but she "attempted to go through."
The pedestrian who died is believed to be a 57-year-old woman. In addition to the four pedestrians, two people were taken to hospitals after witnessing the accident and feeling ill.
Given the nation's rapidly aging population, police introduced tougher screenings in March last year, requiring those who are 75 or older to take the cognitive test when they renew their license or when they are ticketed for certain traffic violations.
The license of drivers diagnosed with dementia is due to be suspended or taken away, while police have been urging elderly drivers to voluntarily give up their license.
Between March 2017 and the end of that year, some 1.72 million drivers aged 75 or older underwent the cognitive test across the nation. Of them, at least 46,000, or 2.6%, were judged as possibly having dementia, the National Police Agency said.© KYODO
Michael Jackson
Gas instead of brake syndrome I'll bet. I did that myself once as a teenager learning to drive. Couldn't understand why the car was going faster the harder I pushed on the "brake".
Wc62six
In her 90’s? She should’ve been driving a wheelchair.
papigiulio
Tragic for the victims.
It's easy to say that all elderly drivers should hand in their drivers licenses but for some it is not an easy choice because some are dependent on their cars (e.g. live in inaka). Plus as I said before, if people over e.g. 70 years old need to hand in the drivers license, there will be a lot of taxi drivers out of a job.
Guess all we can do really is be more strict with their medical checkups or fast forward autonomous driving in Japan and help these elderly out.
Toshihiro
I hope the driver is okay. Like what Michael said, its easy to mistake the gas for the brake especially when you panic. RIP to the woman caught in the accident. This is why I always walk facing the traffic
kawabegawa198
What on earth are you talking about?
nandakandamanda
She is 90, and just took the elderly driver's refresher awareness course, apparently.
On the news this afternoon she is reported as saying she knew the traffic lights were turning red but she thought she would risk it. Running a red is the immediate cause.
taj
I'm thinking someone left the car unattended (or maybe with Grandma in it) and she took it for a ride, not realizing she can no longer drive, hasn't been allowed to drive for years. I guess we'll learn the truth in a day or two.
Tragic regardless of how it happened.
wtfjapan
and many still state that autonomous vehicles arnt needed in society!?
Wakarimasen
Accidents happen regardless of age. Shooting lights about to turn red is a national driving habit here.
expat
Licenses should be subject to annual renewal beginning at age 70 for anyone showing signs of dementia, and tests of vision, reaction time, sign recognition and driving ability included. Single vehicle accidents causing an injury to a third party should earn a permanent suspension at the same age. Licenses should be surrendered at age 80, or driving restricted to 660 cc vehicles on roads through rice paddies.
presto345
It's become a national disease, and it has progressed to running red lights as a matter of course. I witness it multiple times daily. Not enforcing traffic rules is sowing the seeds of serious trouble. When I stop for a yellow light drivers behind me get mad.
Dango bong
I have NEVER ONCE mistaken the gas and brake pedals. Only a drunk or very old person would do that
Shikisai
'Some elderly driver hit someone' kind of news keeps popping up, but nothing is done about it. Yes, these guys should be obliged to retake the driving tests on basis, because otherwise they are risking taking someone's lives (plus, their families will face the burden of paying the compensation to the family of the injured-if not dead- person).
In my experience, the most outrageous drivers are the ojiisans in the old Toyota taxis-I've been close to be hit by them on a pedestrian crossing not once. I also felt scared taking a ride in their cars-recently one of them took a wrong turn while taking me home (coz he rejected using the navigation) and to get back to the right road he was backing the car up the hill on the one-lane road. decided to never get in those old cabs again.
nandakandamanda
According to her friend who has known her for many years she is quite a normal person and drives neither wildly nor too slowly. Sadly for her though, having just reached 90, the police are now said to be in the process of issuing an arrest warrant.
sangetsu03
I used to work in law enforcement in “Vice City.” The oldest driver I had cited for an accident was 98. He had just renewed his license for another 4 years (8 years is usual for younger drivers).
Luddite
She deliberately run the red light as she thought she could get through the crossing before the pedestrians set foot on it. Nothing to do with her age, just errant stupidity and arrogance.
This isn't unusual though, I see cars running red lights quite often, if you slow down at a yellow the drivers behind get very pissed off with you, using the horn or tailgating.
thepersoniamnow
Hey not to be a drag, but this problem can only get worse here in the years to come.
zichi
Five year tests from the age of 60. Health and driving tests every five years after 70 years. Health and driving tests every three years after 80 years. No driving allowed after 85 years unless the driver can prove both their skills and their needs. Low cost testing.
Vince Black
Manslaughter.
90years old and behind the wheel of a heavy piece of machinery? She selfishly mowed down a crowd of people just going about their day. She needs to be punished, regardless of age.
quercetum
Are you an elderly person?
Ray Payne
The same age old problem with the modern automobile, the brake pedal and the gas throttle pedal are side by side on the floor. There have been many accidents over the years because of this, and . . . there will be many more.
My first car was a Model T. Ford. The spark pedal was on the left and the gas throttle on the right of the steering post, right under the steering wheel, not on he floor. The brake pedal was on the floor on the far right where the gas pedal is today in modern cars.
CaptDingleheimer
It's a tough call with old folks and their cars sometimes. We had to take my granny's keys when she was about 90; she was not happy about it. A great uncle lived alone and did his own grocery shopping (drove himself), mowed his own lawn et cetera just shy of 100, and was probably more competent behind the wheel than the average college student. We left him to it.
You want to respect the old folks, but tell that to the victims' families...
smithinjapan
Papagiulio: "It's easy to say that all elderly drivers should hand in their drivers licenses but for some it is not an easy choice because some are dependent on their cars (e.g. live in inaka)"
True, but I'm pretty sure if you asked this 90 year old woman if she could go back in time and have given up her license so this woman would be alive, she would give up the convenience in favor of a life. These people never expect to have an accident (not one does), and it is always in retrospect that the convenience may not have been worth it after all, given the outcome. So, now, what can be done? A 90 year old women won't do jail time, nor will she be punished, but at the same time a person is dead. Something has to be done about it, and debate on taking away the licenses of those above a certain age is inevitable. People who are younger can still face punishment and do time. The elderly can't.
Anyway, tests need to be made stricter. The whole "You failed your senility test, but umm... we can only SUGGEST you give up your license" needs to change to that if they don't pass, they can't renew. Also, quick reflex response needs to be added to tests for all ages, and those who fail also should be unable to renew or get a new license. That's a start. In the meantime, while that's debated as society ages, as I said, something must be done.
Brian Wheway
I think that there should be compulsory testing, IE eyes, reaction times and physical health checks every two years, and it should be cheap or free. BUT if they fail these simple tests the keys should be taken away and given free bus rides, I know that in some rural places this might be a bit hard to implement, may be subsidised taxis is an answer.
ClippetyClop
Correction; shooting lights that turned red seconds earlier is a national driving habit here.
oldman_13
Why is a 90 year old driving?
stepoutsidethebox
"running a red light": this is so common, just like merging first, then using a blinker well after the turn is initiated, then looking. These two actions are so common, I see them both every single day of my commute to work that I swear they have to taught in driving school.
The must say "see that yellow light? it does not mean anything. And when the light turns red, don't worry you have 10 more seconds until you should probably think about stopping. And always remember, merge, then wait 3 seconds, then put your winker on, not indicator, it would be silly to call it something like that, because we are not indicating anything, we are winking at god that we didn't just get in a wreck, then wait 3 more seconds and look in your mirrors to see who you just almost hit. Okay you pass your lesson today"
mmwkdw
I want to be able to take up Rally Driving when I'm in my 90's, nothing like a dose of adrenaline to keep you young and the sex drive afterwards... who needs Viagra.
rainyday
Why are commenters saying she probably mistook the gas for the brake? The article says she knew it was a red light and tried to drive through anyway.
mmwkdw
Most of these old drivers cant see what the problem is...
kiljoy616
mmwkdwMay 28 10:42 pm JST
At least there you would not hurt anyone except maybe yourself. Not a bad idea.
kiljoy616
Does not explain all the other accidents that happen to people of all ages. Age is a factor but not the only one. It will be nice if one day cars can actually be smart enough to manage peoples driving. I know its close but the cost is still going to make it at least another decade or more.