Woman says she left husband’s body at home because she thought it wouldn’t fit into coffin

Police in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her husband in the living room of their home after he died sometime between Feb 27 and March 23.

According to police, Akemi Hirose said she found her husband unresponsive one morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. She said his body was cold and that he appeared to be dead. She told police she didn’t think that his body would fit into a coffin, so she left it in the living room.

The couple’s daughter came over for a visit on Tuesday afternoon and discovered the corpse of her father and called 110.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on the decaying body.

