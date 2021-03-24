Woman says she left husband’s body at home because she thought it wouldn’t fit into coffin

Police in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 63-year-old woman on suspicion of abandoning the body of her husband in the living room of their home after he died sometime between Feb 27 and March 23.
According to police, Akemi Hirose said she found her husband unresponsive one morning, Sankei Shimbun reported. She said his body was cold and that he appeared to be dead. She told police she didn’t think that his body would fit into a coffin, so she left it in the living room.
The couple’s daughter came over for a visit on Tuesday afternoon and discovered the corpse of her father and called 110.
Police said there were no external signs of injury on the decaying body.© Japan Today
5 Comments
Login to comment
HBJ
I know traumatic experiences can have strange effects on people, but this reasoning just baffles.
Surely at some point there should be a consideration of calling an ambulance, just in case, or maybe calling a family member.
Simian Lane
By that rationale then why didn’t she cremate him. The cops can pick this one apart
Sven Asai
Very smart, that lady. Reactivate her as a school teacher for physics lessons. Such rare knowledge and proficiency must not die with her generation. lol
Sven Asai
@SL You made my day. lol If she would have tried to cremate the corps at home...well, she would also now need a new home. ROFL
JPGB
What a sick burn, though. To be fair, she'd been telling him that he needed to lose weight.