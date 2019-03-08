Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Woman sent Line message to friend saying she drank sake mixed with drugs prior to her death

TOKYO

A 28-year-old woman who died after ingesting a fatal dose of stimulant drugs in Tokyo last year sent her friend a message on Line prior to her death, in which she said: “A man tried to get me to take drugs and I refused, but I think I just drank sake mixed with stimulants.” She later sent a second Line message in which she said she would “go to the police,” but was unable to be reached after that.

The messages are the latest revelation in the case involving a 69-year-old real estate company executive who was arrested this week on suspicion of killing the woman, Yuri Igarashi, at his home in Shibuya Ward on July 18 last year.

Police said the suspect, Nobuaki Ishihara, has denied the charge, Fuji TV reported. Police said he has admitted knowing Igarashi, whom he met through a membership club in 2016. He said Igarashi visited his residence on the afternoon of July 18, which security surveillance camera footage confirms. But he has denied giving the woman stimulant drugs or kakuseizai, as they called in Japanese.

Police said Ishihara told them Igarashi passed out later in the day. The next morning, she was unresponsive and he called 119. However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an autopsy showed that Igarashi had stimulant drugs 100 times the amount considered lethal in her system and that the drugs had been ingested with alcohol.

Igarashi was married at the time of her death and lived with her husband in Itabashi Ward. Her husband told police she had gone out for the day on July 18 but never returned home that night.

