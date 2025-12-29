 Japan Today
Woman stabbed at Tokyo apartment; suspect held in Chiba

1 Comment
TOKYO

A woman in her 30s was stabbed at an apartment building in Tokyo on Monday, and a man suspected of being the attacker has been taken into custody in neighboring Chiba Prefecture after he fled the scene, according to the police.

The woman suffered multiple stab wounds to her upper body, including the abdomen and back, but remained conscious when taken to a hospital, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The suspect was identified as a Chinese national in his 30s.

According to the police, the woman, who works at a beauty salon in the building in Shinjuku Ward, told investigators that the attacker "had visited the salon in the past as a customer."

Police officers rushed to the scene after a witness report and found the woman collapsed on the street in front of the building.

Police had described the fleeing suspect as a slim man wearing a black jacket, black pants and a cap, and carrying a backpack.

well now this should lend a helping hand to sino-nichi relations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

