Police cordon off the cene of a fatal stabbing of a 28-year-old woman near her apartment building in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, on Saturday. Photo: KYODO
crime

Woman stabbed to death in Amagasaki; suspect flees on motorbike

4 Comments
KOBE

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Friday in the compound of her apartment in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, with a suspect apparently fleeing on a motor scooter, police said.

Sayaka Morimoto was found lying face-down with multiple stab wounds in her back near a bicycle parking area, an investigative source said, adding she and the suspect are believed to have known each other. A delivery man called an ambulance at around 8:20 p.m. saying that a man possibly in his 20s or 30s was stabbing a woman.

Morimoto, a medical clerk, was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead later, police said, adding that no weapons were found at the crime scene.

According to police, security camera footage showed a man dressed in black who was not wearing a helmet entering a passage toward the parking area shortly before the stabbing incident and later fleeing.

Local residents and others said large blood stains were seen in the passage, indicating Morimoto, believed to be living alone at the apartment, had been stabbed there.

Police said they have already seized a motor scooter with apparent traces of blood that is suspected of being used by the attacker.

Authorities believe Morimoto was attacked right after getting home, adding that a backpack containing her driver's license and other items was found near the site.

The apartment is located along the city's Route 2, about 350 meters from Hanshin Electric Railway's Amagasaki Station.

4 Comments
Why?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

bad breakup?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A delivery man called an ambulance at around 8:20 p.m. saying that a man possibly in his 20s or 30s was stabbing a woman.

I hate to be judgmental because I was not there, but couldn't he have run over and helped her?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Crazy things happen here too.....Some of these guys just go psycho for no reason ,,Sad for the young lady, so young

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Reckless,

The Japan Times describes it differently:

“A delivery man found the victim lying face-down with multiple stab wounds in her back and called for an ambulance at around 8:20 p.m.”

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Sorry, I just rechecked the article that I copy/pasted from and the wording has been changed to the same as it appears in this article. Weird.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

