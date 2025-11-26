Yakuza member goes on trial for killing 'Gyoza King'

People line up at the Kyoto District Court in Kyoto on Wednesday, to get observer tickets for the trial of a man charged with killing the president of the company that operates the "Gyoza no Ohsho" restaurant chain.

A 59-year-old member of a yakuza gang went on trial Wednesday at the Kyoto District Court, charged with the murder of the president of major fast-food chain Gyoza no Ohsho (King of Gyoza) in Kyoto in 2013.

Yukio Tanaka, 59, a senior member of an affiliate of Kudo-kai, one of Japan's major yakuza crime syndicates, was indicted for killing Takayuki Ohigashi, 72, then head of Ohsho Food Service Corp, in a parking lot of its headquarters in Kyoto.

Ohigashi, who was nicknamed the "Gyoza King," was shot four times in his chest and abdomen by a .25-caliber automatic weapon when he got out of his car in the parking lot in Yamashina Ward on Dec 19, 2013. Several hundred thousand yen in cash was found left in his car.

Police also detected gunshot residue from the handle of a motorcycle stolen two months before the crime, believed to have been used as a get-away. A motor scooter, which was stolen around the same time, was also thought to be used for the same purpose. The vehicles were recovered near the crime scene in the spring of 2014.

Tanaka was arrested after a police investigation revealed that traces of DNA from a cigarette butt found near the crime scene matched that of the suspect. The cigarette was the same brand as those Tanaka usually smoked at the time, investigative sources said.

In the opening session of the trial, Tanaka pleaded not guilty.

The trial began with no clear personal connections or little evidence directly linking Tanaka and Ohigashi.

The defense team pointed out that Tanaka was likely in Fukuoka Prefecture, hundreds of kilometers away from Kyoto, when the killing took place.

Tanaka is currently serving time in prison on a 10-year sentence handed down in November 2020, when he was convicted of shooting at a company car belonging to Obayashi Corp, a major general contractor, carrying three people in Fukuoka, in 2008.

In March 2016, a third-party committee that looked into links between Ohsho Food Service and antisocial organizations said that the company had conducted inappropriate business transactions with the head of a corporate group before Ohigashi took the helm in 2000.

Ohsho Food Service, listed on the top-tier Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operates a Chinese dumpling restaurant chain under the Gyoza no Ohsho brand in Japan. The popular fast-food chain has over 700 stores nationwide since it opened its first in 1967.

The trial is expected to last 12 sessions, with about 40 witnesses to be questioned. It is scheduled to conclude on June 29 next year, with a verdict to be handed down on October 16.

At the request of prosecutors, the trial is being held without lay judges. In pre-trial proceedings, prosecutors said that lay judges may be subject to intimidation and threats from gang members.

