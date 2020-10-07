Yamato Transport worker fatally stabbed, another wounded by ex-colleague who was fired

A former part-time worker at Yamato Transport Co was arrested on suspicion of murder and and attempted murder in Kobe on Tuesday after he attacked two former colleagues.
According to police, Shinichi Kakei, 46, a former dispatch worker at Yamato's Kobe Kita Suzurandai Center in Kita Ward, fatally stabbed a 47-year-old female employee and seriously wounded a 60-year-old male employee at the distribution center at around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. The woman, Mayumi Hirono, was confirmed dead at the scene after suffering several stab wounds to her abdomen. The male employee, who was stabbed with a separate knife, sustained minor injuries, but was able to call police.
Police said that on Monday morning, Kakei had an argument with the male employee he stabbed. Hirono attempted to break up the argument but without success. Kakei roughed her up when she tried to intervene.
Her superior asked her to notify police about the trouble. Hirono told police that Kakei hit her and grabbed her tightly. She was quoted by police as saying, “The company has instructed me to file a complaint, but his violence wasn’t directed at me, so I don’t want to report it as a crime.”
Kakei was forced to resign on Monday afternoon.
After he returned on Tuesday and stabbed his two former colleagues, Kakei fled the distribution center in a car parked at the scene and later switched to his own vehicle which he crashed into a police patrol car. He told police he rammed the patrol car because he knew was going to be arrested anyway.
Following his arrest, Kakei was quoted as stating, “I was furious after being fired.”© Japan Today
Toshihiro
This is why playing the peacemaking hero sometimes is dangerous.
I'm going to guess that his company's been giving him a hard time and had reached his breaking point with no one to talk it over with.
Lol. Really, couldn't come up with a better justification huh.
Zoroto
Is it only me, or this title phrased extremely strangely for a major online news site?
Fighto!
Gutless coward scum killing a woman. I hope this loser spends years on death row, and is then hung. No loss to anyone.
Rest in Peace to the poor woman, and I hope the other victim recovers fully from this heinous attack.
Nihonview
The answer to your question is no. The headline's writing is not strange.
Reckless
Tough time to be fired. Dry tinder everywhere just waiting for a spark.
wraither
It takes so much pent-up stress to kill a woman who isn't even the aggravator with multiple stab wounds and go on a rampage afterwards.
kurisupisu
Anger management needed...
shogun36
Great plan Shinichi Kakei.
Did you want a sticker and a handshake to go with it?
Good luck finding a new job in prison.
Sal Affist
The 4am shift pays a higher rate per hour. I am sure this poor lady was not a career employee of Yamato, but just an hourly shift worker trying to bring in some needed money for her family. Hopefully the company will provide her some benefits!
kaimycahl
Police said, Kakei had an argument with the male employee he stabbed. Hirono attempted to break up the argument but without success.
Perhaps the male employee was bullying Kakei
Kakei roughed her up when she tried to intervene.
Lesson #1 never try to end an argument you are not a part of call those in charge to do so or the police.
Hirono superior asked her to notify police about the trouble. Hirono told police that Kakei hit her and grabbed her tightly. She was quoted by police as saying, “The company has instructed me to file a complaint, but his violence wasn’t directed at me, so I don’t want to report it as a crime.” Kakei was forced to resign
Wow Hirono is dead because she did not call the police and report what she thought was not a crime. In this case the mad employee Kakei was let go assuming perhaps she was part of the reason he was fired and he took revenge on her and the guy she argued with. The employer may have lost a good employee one who did not start the ruckus she lost her life, the guy who Kakei argued with is still alive. What is ironic is the article mentions the Hirono names and the Kakei name but not the employee who got stabbed. Anyways when employees argue let them settle their own battle because the one who gets in between them with no fight in the argument is the one who usually loses.
Do the hustle
It would seem that firing this nut case was the right decision. It’s a shame nobody could predict his revenge.