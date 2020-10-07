Yamato Transport worker fatally stabbed, another wounded by ex-colleague who was fired

A former part-time worker at Yamato Transport Co was arrested on suspicion of murder and and attempted murder in Kobe on Tuesday after he attacked two former colleagues.

According to police, Shinichi Kakei, 46, a former dispatch worker at Yamato's Kobe Kita Suzurandai Center in Kita Ward, fatally stabbed a 47-year-old female employee and seriously wounded a 60-year-old male employee at the distribution center at around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. The woman, Mayumi Hirono, was confirmed dead at the scene after suffering several stab wounds to her abdomen. The male employee, who was stabbed with a separate knife, sustained minor injuries, but was able to call police.

Police said that on Monday morning, Kakei had an argument with the male employee he stabbed. Hirono attempted to break up the argument but without success. Kakei roughed her up when she tried to intervene.

Her superior asked her to notify police about the trouble. Hirono told police that Kakei hit her and grabbed her tightly. She was quoted by police as saying, “The company has instructed me to file a complaint, but his violence wasn’t directed at me, so I don’t want to report it as a crime.”

Kakei was forced to resign on Monday afternoon.

After he returned on Tuesday and stabbed his two former colleagues, Kakei fled the distribution center in a car parked at the scene and later switched to his own vehicle which he crashed into a police patrol car. He told police he rammed the patrol car because he knew was going to be arrested anyway.

Following his arrest, Kakei was quoted as stating, “I was furious after being fired.”

