crime

YouTubers caught offering 'free boobs' to passersby in Shibuya

14 Comments
TOKYO

Police referred a 16-year-old high school student to prosecutors on Monday after spotting her allowing passersby to feel her breasts by holding up a sign that said "free boobs" at a busy Tokyo shopping district while her YouTuber friends filmed her.

The student from Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, allegedly dressed up as a bunny girl and allowed some 20 men and women to touch her breasts for just over 10 minutes at Hachiko square, a famous meeting place in the Shibuya district, on Jan 28, the police said.

An 18-year-old male high school student from Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and a 23-year-old man from Mitaka, western Tokyo, were also referred to prosecutors for filming the event.

The three are friends using online video sharing service YouTube, and they said they wanted to boost access to their YouTube account and gain advertisement revenue, according to the police. Their videos have not been uploaded.

The three are charged with violation of a Tokyo ordinance forbidding indecent acts by allegedly calling out, "These are all-you-can-touch boobs" and allowing passersby to touch her at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, the police said.

14 Comments
where 's the link?!!!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5123957/Woman-lets-strangers-squeeze-breasts-world-peace.html

They were for world peace.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

I'm wondering if the 23 year old has been goading the teens to do this... whole thing just seems a bit weird. It's just going to encourage groping... probably policeman, oyaji and male passengers on trains.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

future porn star, parents must be proud, if they even care...

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Damn, missed out!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I am willing to host "This are all-you-can-touch cockadoodle doo" for world peace. Ladies only!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Police referred a 16-year-old high school student to prosecutors on Monday after spotting her allowing passersby to feel her breasts by holding up a sign that said "free boobs"

Self-respect much ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Degenerate scum

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

"where's the link?!!!"

Their videos have not been uploaded. Sorry about that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@zichi

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5123957/Woman-lets-strangers-squeeze-breasts-world-peace.html

They were for world peace.

Sorry, but that’s a different “young Japanese woman allows strangers to squeeze her breasts in public” story. I understand the confusion, though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@Reckless

Why ladies only? Most men have had much more practice.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

She’s 16. If some man or women felt up my 16 year old daughters breasts, I think I would be arrested for assault.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Do you reckon anyone actually got to feel any breast or just padded bra?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

blvtzpk

Ya! Sorry I got the wrong pair of boobs but still you get the picture? My man boobs are bigger still.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

