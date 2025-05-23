 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man detained over pepper spray attack at Chiba shopping mall

0 Comments
TOKYO

A dozen people were taken to the hospital on Friday after a man used pepper spray at a shopping mall in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, after an argument, according to police and media reports.

Chiba prefectural police said they detailed a suspect at the scene and were questioning the man on suspicion of assault.

NHK television said a total of 42 people complained about pain in their eyes and throat, and 12 of them were taken to hospital.

The report quoted witnesses as saying that the man used the spray after quarreling with other customers over smoking.

A customer at a restaurant told NHK that she suddenly felt irritation in her nose as people seated near her started coughing.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Now Hiring for Summer

Join our Team!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo