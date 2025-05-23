Man detained over pepper spray attack at Chiba shopping mall

A dozen people were taken to the hospital on Friday after a man used pepper spray at a shopping mall in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, after an argument, according to police and media reports.

Chiba prefectural police said they detailed a suspect at the scene and were questioning the man on suspicion of assault.

NHK television said a total of 42 people complained about pain in their eyes and throat, and 12 of them were taken to hospital.

The report quoted witnesses as saying that the man used the spray after quarreling with other customers over smoking.

A customer at a restaurant told NHK that she suddenly felt irritation in her nose as people seated near her started coughing.

