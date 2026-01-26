Abused ex-SDF member Gonoi aims for 'secure' society as legal fight ends

Rina Gonoi, who was sexually assaulted while serving in Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, said she aims to make other victims' lives "secure" as her years-long legal battle after the rare move of coming forward to expose her ordeal ended Monday with the last civil settlement.

"These past four-and-a-half years were not a time that destroyed my life. Rather, they were a time to deeply and quietly reexamine my life," Gonoi told a press conference, expressing hope to make efforts from now on "so that someone's future might be even a little bit more secure."

She spoke after the closure of her civil suit at the Yokohama District Court, where she sought damages from the state and five former GSDF members for causing her mental distress while she belonged to a unit at Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture. Gonoi left the GSDF in 2022.

After reaching settlements with four of the five former members, she settled on Monday with the state and the last remaining member, who is in his 50s, whom Gonoi accused of being the ringleader. The state agreed to pay compensation of 1.6 million yen ($10,000) to Gonoi, her lawyers said.

"This is the long-awaited start of standing on my own two feet and living my own life," Gonoi said.

She said she recently established an association that seeks to provide spaces where people who have experienced sexual violence can seek advice before they speak out and prevent those who do speak out from becoming isolated.

"I myself experienced firsthand just how much courage it takes to speak out, and the fact that such courage is not always protected in reality," she said.

"And that is exactly why I hope for a society where small feelings of discomfort or pain that cannot yet be put into words do not simply disappear within oneself," Gonoi said.

"To speak out or not to speak out, of course, the form of action varies from person to person. Even so, not turning a blind eye or not remaining indifferent when someone's dignity is being violated...I believe that such small acts of courage can surely protect people's lives," she said.

Gonoi's disclosure of being sexually assaulted while in the defense force drew widespread attention, prompting the Defense Ministry to launch a special investigation by the Inspector General's Office of Legal Compliance, directly overseen by the defense minister, as part of efforts to address harassment issues.

All five of the accused were dishonorably discharged.

Three former sergeants were each handed two-year prison sentences, suspended for four years, for their part in the indecent assault. But the two others, including the final defendant, did not face a criminal trial.

Acclaimed globally, Gonoi received the International Women of Courage award from the U.S. government in March 2024. She was also selected by Time magazine as one of 2023's 100 emerging global talents.

