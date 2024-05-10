Accountant admits to false reporting in LDP funds scandal trial

An accountant of a major faction at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday admitted to underreporting a total of around 1.35 billion yen in political funds.

Junichiro Matsumoto, 76, who was managing accounts as the faction's general secretary, pleaded guilty at the Tokyo District Court. He was the first to stand trial in the funds scandal, which has resulted in indictments or summary indictments of 10 people linked to three factions.

The Abe group was found to have failed to report funds raised by member lawmakers for selling tickets for faction events beyond their assigned quotas as revenues. The funds had been passed back to the lawmakers but were not reported as expenditures in the faction's political funds reports.

The lawmakers who have received such funds also failed to report them as revenues in their respective political funds reports.

According to the indictment, the revenues and expenditures Matsumoto underreported covered the faction's political funds reports from 2018 and 2022.

Of the 10 who have faced changes in the scandal that has rocked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's LDP, four of them, including former House of Representatives lawmaker Yaichi Tanigawa, have been convicted.

