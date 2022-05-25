Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Accused groper dies after jumping out of train station office window

YOKOHAMA

A 61-year-old man accused of groping a teenage girl on a train died after he jumped out of a Yokohama train station office where he was being detained.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday at Kanazawabunko Station on the Keikyu line. TV Tokyo reported that the girl accused the man of groping her as they were leaving the train and called for help. A male passenger grabbed the man and handed him over to station personnel.

The man was taken to a station office on the second floor where an employee called 110. The man then jumped out the window and fell about 8.5 meters, hitting the platform roof first, before ending up on the platform. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

