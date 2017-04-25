Accused groper who jumped onto train tracks to escape arrested

Police in Tokyo on Wednesday arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man who had fled from a train Tuesday and jumped onto the tracks after being accused of groping a woman passenger.

The suspect, Satoru Fukushima, who lives in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, has denied groping the woman and said his hand accidentally came into contact with her body, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:35 a.m. on the JR Saikyo line between Jujo and Itabashi stations. The woman, in her 20s, claims Fukushima fondled her buttocks and that she grabbed his hand until the train arrived at the station.

As they were getting off the train, another passenger helped the woman hold onto Fukushima, but he managed to slip out of his jacket, then ran along the platform and jumped onto the tracks.

Police said they identified Fukushima and learned his address from an ID card and other papers in the jacket left by the suspect on the platform.

Tokyo metropolitan police said that since March, there have been at least seven cases of accused gropers jumping onto train tracks to escape.

© Japan Today