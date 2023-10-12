Accused train groper claims he has been arrested on trumped-up charge

A 38-year-old unemployed man who was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of groping a woman on a train in April has denied the allegation, saying he has been arrested on a trumped to charge.

The alleged incident occurred on a packed train on the JR Saikyo Line between Shinjuku and Ikebukuro stations at around 6:40 a.m. on April 4, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Toshiake Haga is accused of putting his hand up the skirt of a woman in her 20s and pulling her underwear down a little bit. Another male passenger heard the woman react and grabbed Haga who was handed over to a station employee at Ikebukuro Station.

While police were being called, Haga broke free, jumped onto the tracks and ran several hundred meters before hopping over a fence.

Train services on three lines were delayed for about 20 minutes.

Haga, who has also been charged with forcible disruption of business, has denied the groping charge. He was quoted as saying he ran because he felt he had been wrongfully detained.

Police said Haga was arrested after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken at the station and on a nearby street.

