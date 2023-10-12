Accused train groper claims he has been arrested on trumped-up charge

A 38-year-old unemployed man who was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of groping a woman on a train in April has denied the allegation, saying he has been arrested on a trumped to charge.
The alleged incident occurred on a packed train on the JR Saikyo Line between Shinjuku and Ikebukuro stations at around 6:40 a.m. on April 4, Kyodo News reported.
Police said Toshiake Haga is accused of putting his hand up the skirt of a woman in her 20s and pulling her underwear down a little bit. Another male passenger heard the woman react and grabbed Haga who was handed over to a station employee at Ikebukuro Station.
While police were being called, Haga broke free, jumped onto the tracks and ran several hundred meters before hopping over a fence.
Train services on three lines were delayed for about 20 minutes.
Haga, who has also been charged with forcible disruption of business, has denied the groping charge. He was quoted as saying he ran because he felt he had been wrongfully detained.
Police said Haga was arrested after an analysis of surveillance camera footage taken at the station and on a nearby street.© Japan Today
Newgirlintown
Get a life.
Spidey
Not the sharpest tool in the monooki.
S
Lindsay
If you’ve been on a pack peak hour train in Tokyo you’d know it is impossible to avoid some contact with women that may be misconstrued as inappropriate. However, putting your hand up a girl’s skirt goes far beyond an awkward passing moment. If he sticks to his story it is only his word against hers and is unlikely to be charged without a credible witness or a forced confession.
Redemption
The whole crushing commute style is uncivilized and fosters antisocial activities. I am now on a green car with my own seat across Tokyo and it reaches a modicum of civility. If you have the means take the green cars and avoid the daily train freakshow.
Elvis is here
It is very possible. I ride the Tokyo rush Monday to Friday. On a packed train, I wear my backpack on my front (as JR's request) and keep my hands at eye-level or above.
The backpack creates a boundary and my hands are easily accountable for. It's the gentleman's code of honour.
CuteUsagi
I believe he is innocent.
Elvis is here
No way. The details are too detaily.
Mocheake
Can't say for sure about this because there were no real witnesses. Many will say the woman would know but due to angles and contact, there's no saying for sure if it's the right guy, er...person. If at all possible, I avoid being near Japanese women because they are already paranoid just with you being around them. I also put my hands up high. or hold my phone, etc if a hand that is not clearly visible because them being paranoid makes me paranoid too.
Chabbawanga
Tough nut to crack this one. Give him another few weeks in the slammer. Maybe he will be able to recall his actions.