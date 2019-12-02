Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Actor Hirofumi Arai sentenced to 5 years in jail for sexual assault

10 Comments
TOKYO

Actor Hirofumi Arai was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday after being convicted of sexual assault by the Tokyo District Court.

Arai, 40, was arrested on Feb 1 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a masseuse, who is in her 30s, at his apartment in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward on July 1 last year. He was released six days later after paying 5 million yen bail.

In his trial that began on Sept 2, Arai was accused of sexually assaulting the woman who was dispatched to his apartment. The court heard that he also turned the lights down in the room so that the woman wouldn’t recognize him.

Arai claimed he was intoxicated at the time the assault took place and that his act was consensual. After his arrest, his management agency fired him. The release of his latest film, ”Zenaku no Kuzu,” was also canceled.

In handing down its sentence, the court called Arai’s act heinous. His lawyers said they will immediately appeal the sentence.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
That's a harsh sentence, especially for something that was not in public nor violent.

Depending on how serious the ''sexual assault'' this is a sentence more fit for rape.

-6 ( +3 / -9 )

this is a sentence more fit for rape

Hence, that's the sentence he received.

5 ( +6 / -1 )

I wonder if they will deport him after he has served his sentence.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

I wonder if they will deport him after he has served his sentence.

Deport him where? Downtown Tokyo?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

"That's a harsh sentence..." 

He claimed innocence. The Japanese judicial system doesn't look kindly on suspects who don't quickly confess. Stiff sentences act as a deterrent to other suspects thinking of claiming the police or prosecutors might be wrong.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Man,

He mustn't move in the Nippon Kaigi school of friends.

Surprised he has got so much jail time.

His circle mustn't include important people.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

DaDude, “Deport him where? Downtown Tokyo?”

As he has Korean nationality, the logical choice would be South Korea. However, he was born and raised in Aomori, and as far as I know has never lived outside of Japan. My guess is he has special permanent residency, and that may save him from deportation. But I’m not sure.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sexaully assualt is violent!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Zenaku no kuzu. That movie title is quite befitting of him.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

SpitfireToday 05:07 pm JST

Man,

He mustn't move in the Nippon Kaigi school of friends.

Surprised he has got so much jail time.

His circle mustn't include important people.

He isn't the president of a massive entertainment company nor a mate of the Prime Minister (and he's got Korean nationality) so he's going down.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

