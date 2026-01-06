Actress Ryoko Hirosue fined ¥700,000 for negligent driving causing injury

A court fined Japanese actor Ryoko Hirosue 700,000 yen for negligent driving resulting in injury after she rear-ended a trailer truck on an expressway in central Japan in April last year, leaving a male passenger in her vehicle with a fracture.
The Kakegawa Summary Court in Shizuoka Prefecture issued the fine after prosecutors sought summary proceedings against Hirosue, 45, last month. She was not pursued by prosecutors over allegations that she assaulted a nurse at the hospital where she was taken after the accident.
A summary indictment allows prosecutors to seek a fine through written procedures without a formal trial.
The indictment said the accident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. on April 7 on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture, with Hirosue said to have been driving at about 185 kilometers per hour before the crash.
She was taken to a hospital in the prefecture, where she allegedly kicked the female nurse multiple times, leading to her arrest the following day. She was later released.
Hirosue, who rose to fame in the 1990s, appeared in a string of TV dramas such as "Beach Boys" and starred in films including the Oscar-winning "Departures."© KYODO
This incident is sadly emblematic of a deeper cultural pattern in Japan, particularly visible in industries like entertainment and fashion, where fame and status can place individuals above basic accountability. Having worked in that world myself, I’ve seen how status warps behavior, not just among celebrities, but also among directors, producers, and others in power. It’s rarely challenged, partly because of the deeply ingrained senpai-kōhai dynamic, which trains people from a young age to defer to authority and status without question.
In this system, status doesn’t just open doors, it acts as a shield. People with enough prestige are routinely given a pass for behavior that would be unacceptable for others. Whether it’s because they went to Todai, appear on TV, or live in a high-prestige neighborhood, the social reflex is often to excuse, not question.
This kind of hierarchy-centered thinking leads to a situation where character becomes secondary to rank. When a society values status above integrity, it’s no surprise when those at the top begin to act as though the rules simply don’t apply to them. Incidents like this should be a reminder that real dignity lies in humility, not hierarchy.