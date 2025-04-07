 Japan Today
Ryoko Hirosue walks on the red carpet at the Tokyo International Film Festival in 2022. Image: Dick Thomas Johnson/Wikipedia
crime

Actress Ryoko Hirosue held over alleged assault at hospital

SHIZUOKA

Police said Tuesday they have arrested actress Ryoko Hirosue on suspicion of injuring a nurse at a hospital in central Japan.

Hirosue, 44, allegedly kicked a nurse and scratched her arm at a hospital in Shimada, Shizuoka Prefecture, after midnight Monday, the police said, adding she was taken there after her car rear-ended a truck on the Shin-Tomei Expressway.

A man believed to be her manager was in Hirosue's car when the accident occurred around 6:50 p.m. Monday, the police said.

A statement on her official website said she injured the nurse after the car accident "left her in a panic." It also announced she would suspend all her activities in the entertainment business for the time being.

Hirosue, who rose to fame in the 1990s, has starred in films including the Oscar-winning "Departures."

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

