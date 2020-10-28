Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Actor Kentaro Ito arrested over hit-and-run incident in Tokyo

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo on Thursday arrested 23-year-old actor Kentaro Ito on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury, and violation of the Road Traffic Law, after the car he was driving hit a motorcycle, injuring a man and woman.

According to police, the incident occurred in Shibuya Ward just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. A witness told police that Ito made a U-turn and collided with the oncoming motorcycle, carrying the man and a woman, both in their 20s. Ito kept going but returned a few minutes later.

The man suffered injuries to both arms while the woman suffered a broken leg, police said. Ito was not injured.

Police said Ito was not drunk at the time of the incident.

A former model, Ito is best known for appearing in the 2019 NHK drama “Scarlet.”

