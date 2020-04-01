Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

Actor Makoto Sakamoto arrested over domestic violence

3 Comments
TOKYO

Actor Makoto Sakamoto, 42, known for his roles in the TV series “Liar Game” and films such as “Brave Hearts,” “Train Man” and “Battle Royale 2,” has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife and mother-in-law.

According to police, Sakamoto allegedly assaulted his wife, who is in her 40s, and her mother, who is in her 70s, in his apartment in Taito Ward, Tokyo, at around 12:20 a.m. Monday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said Sakamoto is accused of roughing up his wife by grabbing her hand. When his mother-in-law, who lives in another apartment in the same building, came in to try and calm things down, he struck her. Neither woman were injured, police said.

Police said Sakamoto was drunk when they arrived and has denied the charge. He was quoted as saying he didn’t hit anyone. He was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

3 Comments
Listen I understand that times are stressful. If you have a few too many do it alone and don't bother others.

He assaulted by grabbing her hand?? More details needed on this one before jumping to conclusions

If he struck the woman she is injured.

