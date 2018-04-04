Actress Momoko Kikuchi says she couldn’t sleep after stalker incident

Japanese actress Momoko Kikuchi, 49, posted a comment on her personal blog Tuesday after being stalked by a 56-year-old former male taxi driver.

Kikuchi wrote, “There was a man who had recently quit his job at a taxi company, and thus, I was in an increasingly dangerous situation because no one was able to understand his unpredictable behavior. These past few months have been filled with days of uneasiness, and even my entire family was unable to sleep out of fear.”

The suspect, identified as Hiromitsu Iizuka, an ex-taxi driver for Nihon Kotsu, was arrested on March 31 after lurking outside Kikuchi's home in Tokyo, Fuji TV reported. Iizuka was charged with violating the anti-stalking law.

Police said Iizuka learned of Kikuchi’s residence after he drove her home in his taxi last fall. After that, he began repeatedly visiting her home and ringing the intercom. He was formally warned by the police to stop stalking the actress.

He was arrested after he posted on Twitter that he was going to Kikuchi's home on March 31.

Police said Iizuka told them he liked Kikuchi.

